Analyzing Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) & OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) and OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocado Group and OSRAM Licht’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocado Group $2.99 billion 6.94 -$161.43 million ($0.45) -124.42 OSRAM Licht $3.41 billion 1.71 -$211.79 million N/A N/A

Ocado Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OSRAM Licht.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ocado Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ocado Group and OSRAM Licht’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A OSRAM Licht -6.23% -9.65% -4.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ocado Group and OSRAM Licht, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocado Group 0 0 0 0 N/A OSRAM Licht 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Ocado Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSRAM Licht has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ocado Group beats OSRAM Licht on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants. The company also develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for stages, cinemas, and studios; LED-based plant cultivation systems; lighting solutions for industrial and medical applications, such as high-intensity UV lamps and LED illumination for clothing; and automotive systems based on LED and laser technology, and other customer-specific system solutions. In addition, it develops, produces, and markets LED light engines and light management systems, as well as electronic ballasts, LED drivers, and LED modules. Further, the company is involved in the provision of products in the areas of architectural interior and exterior lighting, as well as professional interior lighting solutions. It provides its products under the OSRAM, Vixar, SYLVANIA, Traxon, e:cue, Digital Lumens, Fluence, Clay Paky, ADB Stagelight, OSRAM CONTINENTAL, LED Engin, and b,a,g, brands. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams AG.

