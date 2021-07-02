Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.57 and last traded at $54.39. Approximately 852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,956,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,228,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,657,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,846 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

