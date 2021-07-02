Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $23.63

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.63, but opened at $24.20. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 6,303 shares trading hands.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Dawson James upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.