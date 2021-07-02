ANON (ANON) Hits Market Capitalization of $17,760.37

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $17,760.37 and $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001923 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00045216 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

