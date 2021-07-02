AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) & Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Financial Comparison

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Elekta AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnPac Bio-Medical Science $3.14 million 16.13 -$12.33 million ($1.10) -3.82 Elekta AB (publ) $1.57 billion 3.51 $143.46 million $0.38 38.01

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than AnPac Bio-Medical Science. AnPac Bio-Medical Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elekta AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Elekta AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Elekta AB (publ) 2 0 2 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Elekta AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Elekta AB (publ) 9.14% 15.80% 4.97%

Volatility & Risk

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elekta AB (publ) has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats AnPac Bio-Medical Science on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT. It also provides personalized imaging tools; automation and integration systems; beam shaping solutions; patient positioning and immobilization solutions; and radiotherapy treatment planning systems. In addition, the company offers radiosurgery systems under the Leksell Gamma Knife Icon, Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion, and Elekta Axesse names; Leksell GammaPlan, a treatment planning software; and Elekta Unity, a magnetic resonance radiation therapy solution. Further, it provides care management software, such as MOSAIQ Radiation Oncology and MOSAIQ Medical Oncology; MOSAIQ IQ Scripts, a workflow automation and customization tool; Patient Engagement, a patient communication tool; MOSAIQ Evaluate, a plan management and dose review solution; MOSAIQ Locate, a stereotactic localization solution; and METRIQ, a cancer registry data management solution. Additionally, the company offers Flexitron, a remote after loading platform; Esteya, an electronic brachytherapy for treating skin cancer; Oncentra Brachy, a treatment planning software; real-time prostate solutions; and gynecological brachytherapy, bronchus and esophagus, breast, prostate, rectum and bladder, and skin applicators, as well as brachytherapy needles and flexible implant tubes. It also provides Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System for neuroimaging and treatment; Leksell Stereotactic System for minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgery; and proton therapy components. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

