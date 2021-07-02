Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Anthem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $383.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

