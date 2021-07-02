APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 53,800 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.55% of Avery Dennison worth $71,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after buying an additional 308,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $210.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.66. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $109.99 and a 52 week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

