APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 962,253 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 340.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962,253 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $78,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,331.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 919,440 shares of company stock valued at $64,920,209 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

