APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,069 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Pinduoduo worth $87,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.65 and a beta of 1.46. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

