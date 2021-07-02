APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 150,016 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 82.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150,016 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $91,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,115 shares of company stock worth $9,482,674 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $370.69 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $403.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

