APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 303,628 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303,628 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $65,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.80.

TXN stock opened at $192.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.02 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.