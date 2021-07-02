Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the May 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AINV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.69 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

