Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

APLE has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

APLE opened at $15.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

