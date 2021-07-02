Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Gables Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.6% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 106.3% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 728,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,954,000 after acquiring an additional 375,262 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 42,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 13.4% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 78,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

AAPL stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

