Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 244,908 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Applied Materials worth $675,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after buying an additional 755,547 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in Applied Materials by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,915 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,355 shares of company stock worth $64,402,150. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.35. 172,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,976,307. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.