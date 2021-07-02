Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.11

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.99 million and approximately $20.27 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00052822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.00669862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,145.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

