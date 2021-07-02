Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 267,132 shares.The stock last traded at $31.28 and had previously closed at $32.52.
ARCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.
The company has a market cap of $921.70 million, a P/E ratio of 406.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
