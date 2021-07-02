Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 267,132 shares.The stock last traded at $31.28 and had previously closed at $32.52.

ARCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

The company has a market cap of $921.70 million, a P/E ratio of 406.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

