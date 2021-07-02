Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.70% of Armstrong World Industries worth $30,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,159,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWI. Truist increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

Shares of AWI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.43. 1,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

