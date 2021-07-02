ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.ASGN also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.41-1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.78. 3,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,132. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.38. ASGN has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $110.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

