Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in June

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APNHY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

