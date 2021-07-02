Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle (NYSE:ASPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle (NYSE:ASPL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $21,630,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $12,990,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $7,585,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $5,106,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $5,005,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

