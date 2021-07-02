Assetmark Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,737 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

IWO stock opened at $314.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.41 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

