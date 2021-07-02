Assetmark Inc. Has $11.34 Million Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.18% of The Timken worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.