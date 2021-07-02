Assetmark Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.46. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $249.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,172 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

