Assetmark Inc. Purchases 12,121 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

