Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €21.00 ($24.71) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

G has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.29 ($20.34).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

