Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Short Interest Down 33.4% in June

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,854 shares of company stock worth $707,597. Corporate insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $39.25. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,890. The firm has a market cap of $868.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 570.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

