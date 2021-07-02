AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

