AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91.
