Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Sold by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 310,030 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,164,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Astronics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 33.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 110,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 1,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,264. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $556.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

