Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 234,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth $211,000. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

