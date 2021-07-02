Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 1,194.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,790,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,332,000 after buying an additional 500,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after buying an additional 2,315,005 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after buying an additional 55,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATRA opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, insider Kristin Yarema bought 32,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

