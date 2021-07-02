Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.89 and last traded at $41.98. Approximately 375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $693.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.61.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $199,348.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,256 shares of company stock worth $1,296,823. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

