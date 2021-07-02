Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVDY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, April 30th.

ATVDY stock remained flat at $$4.23 during midday trading on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

