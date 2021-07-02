Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Update

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Auckland International Airport stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68.

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

