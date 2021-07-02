Audius (AUDIO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.90 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Audius has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $98.63 million and $13.90 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00053895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00691436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00080640 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

