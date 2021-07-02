Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 138,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,015,169 shares.The stock last traded at $12.75 and had previously closed at $12.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.