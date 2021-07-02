Austin Russell Sells 10,500,000 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LAZR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,077. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.41. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,850,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,984,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,974,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 141.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after purchasing an additional 571,533 shares in the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

