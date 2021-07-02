AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

AOCIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

