AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III Sells 4,492 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,525.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,448.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AutoZone by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

