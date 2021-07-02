AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III Sells 4,492 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,525.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,448.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.
Read More: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.