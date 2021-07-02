AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,542.32

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,542.32 and last traded at $1,538.98, with a volume of 1673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,525.73.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,448.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $55,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

