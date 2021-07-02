AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.29.

NYSE AVB opened at $210.51 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

