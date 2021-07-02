Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) PT Raised to $27.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.17 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,986,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 493,121 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 405,202 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 397,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

