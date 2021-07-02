Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Position Trimmed by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,266 shares during the period. Avis Budget Group comprises about 1.4% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avis Budget Group worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

NASDAQ CAR traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $80.05. 28,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,020. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

