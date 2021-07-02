Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.78.

AXNX opened at $65.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.92. Axonics has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 713.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after buying an additional 919,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 568,745 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 536,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2,336.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 369,795 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,036,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

