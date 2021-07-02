B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Daniel Topping Buys 671 Shares

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping acquired 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £2,234.43 ($2,919.30).

BPM opened at GBX 327 ($4.27) on Friday. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.80 ($2.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 304.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.37 million and a PE ratio of 8.56.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 2.44 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.