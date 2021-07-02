B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Has $16.88 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Edison International accounts for approximately 3.8% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Edison International worth $16,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edison International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.0% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. 34,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,457. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.