B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. Research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 15.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in B2Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

