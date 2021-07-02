BaaSid (BAAS) Market Cap Hits $17.74 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a market cap of $17.74 million and $167,893.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.72 or 0.00688425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00080301 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars.

