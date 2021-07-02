Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.78. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$37.17, with a volume of 88,764 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 287.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 463.46%.

About Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

