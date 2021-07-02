Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,500 Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,668,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Univar Solutions by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,982 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,178 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $16,204,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $16,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

UNVR opened at $24.59 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

